Another big commitment could be coming soon for the Michigan football team. The Wolverines had a solid month on the recruiting trail in May, and they are hoping to see the momentum carry over into the summer. One player that is high on Michigan is four-star defensive lineman Alister Vallejo. Vallejo is down to three schools: Michigan, Notre Dame and Kansas.

Alister Vallejo is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #203 player in the 2026 class, the #32 DL and the #31 player in the state of Texas. Vallejo currently attends Liberty Hill High School in Liberty Hill, TX. Kansas is closest to home, but Michigan and Notre Dame have better football programs.

“Verifiably big with requisite frame to survive and potentially thrive in the trenches at the high-major level,” Vallejo’s scouting report reads. “Checks multi-sport box with encouraging shot put data. Excellent production for an interior D-line projection with 18 sacks, 26 hurries, 5 kick blocks across past two seasons (sophomore-junior). Serious forward juice with impressive linear closing speed relative to mass. Shows promising redirecting ability.”

Article Continues Below
More NCAA Football News
A Michigan Wolverines marching band color guard flag member carries the Michigan flag across the field before the Wolverines played against the Washington Huskies in the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium.
Michigan football battling 3 CFP contenders for 4-star EDGEScotty White ·
Florida A&M is under scrutiny for low pass rates in its law and nursing programs. The university has plans to enhance student outcomes.
Florida A&M lands JUCO QB after losing Kent State starRandall Barnes ·
A general overall view of a United States flag and fireworks during the playing of the national anthem before the game between the Southern California Trojans and the Stanford Cardinal at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
5-star TE has a message for the country after USC football commitmentScotty White ·
North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Travis Shaw (4) runs on to the field with the american flag before the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
Full North Carolina football game-by-game predictions for 2025 seasonScotty White ·
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kyle Ford (81) celebrates after a first down against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
USC football land 5-star pass catcher over Georgia, TexasZachary Draves ·
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark speaks to media during Big 12 Women’s Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Brett Yormark drops ‘fair’ take on proposed 16-team expanded CFPJake Faigus ·

If Michigan does land a commitment from Vallejo, the team is getting a player with NFL potential.

“Moves around with some role flexibility in a primarily odd front,” the scouting report continues. “Big/strong enough to back up traffic, athletic enough to penetrate and make plays on the ball. Can get caught flat-footed. Still room to improve balance and body control i.e. eliminating wasted motion upon disengagement and pursuit initiation. Potentially scheme-versatile iDL with dominant high school tape against solid comp. Projects as a quality high-major D-line piece who could develop into an NFL Draft candidate down the road.”

The Michigan football team is hoping for a big summer on the recruiting trail, and it could very well include a commitment from Alister Vallejo. That would help the Wolverines finish with another top-10 recruiting class.