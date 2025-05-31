Another big commitment could be coming soon for the Michigan football team. The Wolverines had a solid month on the recruiting trail in May, and they are hoping to see the momentum carry over into the summer. One player that is high on Michigan is four-star defensive lineman Alister Vallejo. Vallejo is down to three schools: Michigan, Notre Dame and Kansas.

Alister Vallejo is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #203 player in the 2026 class, the #32 DL and the #31 player in the state of Texas. Vallejo currently attends Liberty Hill High School in Liberty Hill, TX. Kansas is closest to home, but Michigan and Notre Dame have better football programs.

“Verifiably big with requisite frame to survive and potentially thrive in the trenches at the high-major level,” Vallejo’s scouting report reads. “Checks multi-sport box with encouraging shot put data. Excellent production for an interior D-line projection with 18 sacks, 26 hurries, 5 kick blocks across past two seasons (sophomore-junior). Serious forward juice with impressive linear closing speed relative to mass. Shows promising redirecting ability.”

If Michigan does land a commitment from Vallejo, the team is getting a player with NFL potential.

“Moves around with some role flexibility in a primarily odd front,” the scouting report continues. “Big/strong enough to back up traffic, athletic enough to penetrate and make plays on the ball. Can get caught flat-footed. Still room to improve balance and body control i.e. eliminating wasted motion upon disengagement and pursuit initiation. Potentially scheme-versatile iDL with dominant high school tape against solid comp. Projects as a quality high-major D-line piece who could develop into an NFL Draft candidate down the road.”

The Michigan football team is hoping for a big summer on the recruiting trail, and it could very well include a commitment from Alister Vallejo. That would help the Wolverines finish with another top-10 recruiting class.