Kelly Oubre Jr. has proved that he can be a reliable role player for any NBA team. In fact, throughout the years, he has carved out a lengthy NBA career, having had stopovers with the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and the Charlotte Hornets. Oubre recently agreed to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers on a one-year, minimum deal, as per reports.

Given Oubre's contributions to the game, have you ever wondered how the latest Sixer player lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Kelly Oubre Jr.'s $5.5 million mansion in Los Angeles.

2023 was a year of change for Oubre. After tearing a ligament in his hand midway through the 2022-23 season, which saw him average 20.3 points per outing, it took a while for the 6-foot-6 wing to find a team until he signed with the Sixers. But while Oubre is changing teams, he is also moving on from his California home.

Earlier this year, Oubre listed the property in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of L.A. for nearly $5.5 million. It's worth noting that Oubre shelled out $5 million to purchase the property back in 2022, when he was still playing for the Charlotte Hornets.

Here are some photos of Kelly Oubre Jr.'s $5.5 million mansion in Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 2019, the mansion encompasses 5,500 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Oubre's mansion contains several features. The mansion is highlighted by its open floor plan that contains a spacious living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, and a family dining area. Furthermore, Oubre probably didn't have problems sleeping well with a nice master bed suite that contains a well-designed bathroom.

Aside from a spectacular interior, the property also boasts some nice outdoor space. The mansion contains a nice balcony with views of the backyard. The backyard features a swimming pool with a spa, a coffee area, and plenty of lounges to enjoy the fresh air.

Oubre has made a living in the NBA as a reliable wing. As a result, it isn't surprising that he can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Lines.com, Oubre has a net worth of around $5 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kelly Oubre Jr.'s $5.5 million mansion in Los Angeles.