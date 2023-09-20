Kelly Oubre Jr.'s net worth in 2023 is $5 million. Oubre was a heralded recruit in high school and turned himself into an NBA regular. Let's look at Kelly Oubre net worth in 2023.

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $5 million

Oubre Jr.'s NBA career may not have been as successful as he would have liked coming out of college. However, he has earned numerous contracts with differing levels of value. Kelly Oubre Jr.'s net worth in 2023 sits at about $5 million, according to Lines.com. However, his net worth is a disputed number, so $5 million is a rough estimate.

Oubre was born on Dec. 9, 1995, in New Orleans. He attended George Bush High School in Fort Bend, Texas, but transferred to Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nev. his senior season. Oubre was a five-star recruit and high school All-American by USA Today. He committed to playing with the Kansas Jayhawks for the 2014 season.

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s college career

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Oubre was a big factor in his one season at Kansas, playing in all 36 games and starting in 27. His defensive game shone in college, finishing second on the team in total rebounds and steals as a freshman.

He was also the highest scorer among all Kansas first-year players. At season's end, he was on the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team. Oubre decided to forgo his last three years of college eligibility and declared for the NBA Draft.

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s professional career

The Atlanta Hawks selected Oubre with the 15th overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft. After selecting him, the Hawks traded Oubre's rights to the Washington Wizards. The Wizards signed him to a four-year, $9.2 million entry-level contract. His best season with the Wizards came in 2017-18 when he averaged 11.8 points per game.

The following season, the Phoenix Suns acquired Oubre in a trade. His career took off with the Suns, as he raised his points-per-game average to career highs. The Suns signed Oubre to a two-year, $30 million contract extension.

Oubre would only last in Phoenix for one season as he was traded in the offseason twice. The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired him in a trade for Chris Paul, but he was flipped to the Golden State Warriors. Oubre took the opportunity in Golden State to prove his worth to the league and earn another contract, and he performed well enough to land a contract with the Charlotte Hornets in the offseason.

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s best landing spot

“The heart of man plans his way, but the Lord establishes his steps.“ GOD$PEED, we good this way. All Praise to the Most High $till ♾️ #Shhh pic.twitter.com/qCw5znLSSr — t$unami (@KELLYOUBREJR) January 7, 2023

The Charlotte Hornets signed Oubre to a two-year, $25 million contract on Aug. 7, 2021. In his first year, he stayed close to his career average, 15 points per game and four rebounds.

The 2022-23 season was his best yet, with 20.3 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.4 steals. Unfortunately, some injury troubles with his left hand caused him to miss some time. His breakout season brought plenty of hope that he would earn another contract this offseason but talks remained stagnant.

Oubre signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers prior to the 2023-24 season. The 76ers needed some help on the wings, as there is uncertainty around superstar, James Harden. This could be a perfect landing spot for Oubre as he tries to get another contract next offseason.

Kelly Oubre Jr. endorsements

He was an ambassador of Adidas coming out of college, but his deal expired on Oct. 1, 2018.

In 2018, Converse signed Oubre to a multiyear footwear and apparel endorsement deal. The shoe deal was the first of its kind in the NBA. Oubre wore Nike basketball sneakers on the court but headlined the Converse brand casually.

Converse took the chance on Oubre, trying to capitalize on the merge of style and fashion in the NBA. Oubre had also taken interviews with Puma and New Balance during his shoe deal free agency but opted for the Nike subsidiary instead.

A stint with one of the most well-known franchises in the NBA could garner Oubre more attraction in the endorsement game. A successful run on the court, playing with a good team in Philadelphia can also help him earn a lucrative contract in the offseason. Nevertheless, was Kelly Oubre Jr.'s net worth in 2023 a surprise?