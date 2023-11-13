Kendall Jenner is a world-famous model. Here's your chance to look inside Kendall Jenner's home and see how a famous model lives.

Kendall Jenner is easily one of the most popular models around the world. Not only did she make a name for herself with the Kardashian family clan in Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but she has also become a model for various brands and even became a Victoria's Secret model. Jenner is also a two-time Teen Choice Award winner and a Young Hollywood Award nominee.

Given Jenner's soaring popularity, have you ever wondered how a big-time celebrity like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Kendall Jenner's $8.55 million home in Beverly Hills, Calif.

2017 wasn't exactly a great year for the Victoria's Secret model. Jenner was under fire by critics for handing a soda to a police officer in a Pepsi commercial. In addition to this, she also faced several home intruders.

However, amidst all the heat, Jenner found solace in a Beverly Hills home. The property purchase made the Teen Choice Award winner shell out $8.55 million. It's worth noting that the home was once owned by high-profile figures that include Two and a Half Men star Charlie Sheen and Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores.

Here are some photos of Kendall Jenner's $8.55 million home in Beverly Hills.



























Photos courtesy of: Architectural Digest

Jenner's home encompasses 6,625 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms.

Some of the home's main features include a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, an art room, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a study, a wet bar, a family dining room, a glam room, and a master bed suite with a luxurious bathroom that's highlighted by a golden bath tub.

While most of the property's main features are found inside the home, Jenner shouldn't have much problems getting some much needed fresh air. The backyard features a coffee area, several sitting areas, and plenty of green spaces ideal for gardening.

In addition to the home's amenities, Jenner shouldn't feel out of place in her neighborhood. In fact, other A-list celebrities also reside in the area. These include world-class musical artists Christina Aguilera and DJ Khaled.

Jenner established herself as one of the highest-paid models in the world. As a result, it isn't surprising that she can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jenner has a net worth of around $60 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kendall Jenner's $8.55 million home in Beverly Hills.