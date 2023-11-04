Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's mansion in Potomac, Md., has been put up for sale. It can be yours for only $5.9 million.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has proven that he can be a steady shooting guard, especially in the moments that matter the most. In fact, KCP already has two NBA championships to his name, the first one he won with the Los Angeles Lakers and the second one just recently with the Denver Nuggets.

Given KCP's championships as of late, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's $5.9 million mansion in Potomac, Md.

Back in 2021, roughly a year after winning his first NBA championship, KCP played for the Washington Wizards after the Lakers traded him. Around the same time, KCP fancied a mansion in Maryland. During that time, the steady shooter shelled out $4.9 million.

However, now with the Nuggets in 2023, it seems that KCP wants to make a solid real-estate move that will add to his second NBA title conquest. Just recently, the Nuggets guard listed the same property with an asking price of $5.9 million. Should KCP be successful in unloading the property, profits worth around $1 million could await the two-time NBA champion.

Here are some photos of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's $5.9 million mansion in Potomac.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

KCP's former home sits on 1 acre of land. The home itself encompasses a whopping 13,000 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The massive mansion contains several features that are fit for an NBA champion like KCP himself. Some of these features include an elevator, a family dining room, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a lounge area, a well-designed gourmet kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, a sleek home office, a children's playroom, a laundry room, a fitness gym, a main bed suite with an enormous walk-in closet and a resort-style bath.

While the mansion has an impressive interior, the amenities don't stop there. The property also boasts a beautiful outdoor space. The backyard features a basketball court, a dining area, a swimming pool, and several sitting areas.

KCP has established himself as a reliable guard in the NBA who can help contending teams. As a result, it isn't surprising that he can afford to buy a lavish mansion like this one.

Based on Sportskeeda, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has a net worth of around $75 million. This was boosted in 2022 when Caldwell-Pope signed a two-year contract extension with the Nuggets for $30 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's $5.9 million mansion in Potomac.