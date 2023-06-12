Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous reality television stars today. Known for starring in The Kardashians, Kim K has several awards under her belt including an MTV Movie + TV Award and a People's Choice Award. With several accomplishments in Hollywood, have you ever wondered how a megastar like her lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Kim Kardashian's $70.4 million mansion in Malibu, California.

In 2022, Kardashian shocked the world when she finalized the divorce with ex-husband and rapper Kanye West. During the same year, she decided to do some real estate shopping to begin a new chapter. As a result, she fancied a Malibu mansion. It's worth noting that this very property was once the home of fellow famous celebrity Cindy Crawford. Originally, the property was listed for as much as $99.5 million. However, Kardashian was able to successfully negotiate the price to acquire the property at $70.4 million, which was still considered to be one of the most expensive property transactions at that time in Malibu.

Here are some photos of Kim Kardashian's $70.4 million mansion in Malibu, California.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally built in 1944, the property has gone through several changes since then. Kardashian's Malibu property sits on 3.18 acres of land. Furthermore, the home encompasses 7,450 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The Malibu home features a spacious living room, a well-ventilated home gym, a sizable dining area, and many others. From inside the home, Kardashian can already enjoy breathtaking views of the sunset and the coastline.

But while the home's interior has been great, Kardashian should also have no problems enjoying some fresh air. Situated near the beach, Kardashian can easily decide to go on a secluded beach getaway. Furthermore, the backyard also features a swimming pool, an outdoor bonfire area, a tennis court, and plenty of green spaces filled with a variety of grass and trees.

Kardashian is one of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood. As a result, it isn't a surprise that The Kardashians star can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kardashian has a net worth of around $1.4 billion. Aside from her successful reality television career, she also earns from various endorsement deals and lucrative business pursuits.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kim Kardashian's $70.4 million mansion in Malibu, California.