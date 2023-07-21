Kristaps Porzingis made waves in the NBA when he surpassed expectations by lighting up Madison Square Garden as a rookie for the New York Knicks. Since then, the Latvian big man has been a force to be reckoned with while suiting up for the Dallas Mavericks and the Washington Wizards. Recently, the Wizards traded Porzingis to the Boston Celtics. The Celtics then signed Porzingis to a two-year, $60 million contract extension.

With Porzingis set to play for another playoff contender, have you ever wondered how the Latvian star lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Kristaps Porzingis' $8K-a-month penthouse in Midtown West, a neighborhood of New York City.

Back in 2016, Porzingis was still adjusting to New York life. In fact, it was probably not easy for Porzingis, who had to make the jump from playing professional basketball in Europe as a teen to becoming the Knicks' first-round draft pick, when he faced a harsh reception during the NBA Draft.

As a result, it isn't surprising that the Latvian All-Star decided to snatch a condo in the city. In fact, he wasn't afraid to spend more by renting out two more units for his brothers Martins and Janis to stay nearby. For staying in the Sky's penthouse, Porzingis was shelling out $8,000 on a monthly basis.

Here are some photos of Kristaps Porzingis' $8K-a-month penthouse in Midtown West.

The Sky encompasses 70,000 square feet of living space. It contains 71 units overall. Porzingis' penthouse includes tall windows, a spacious living room, a modern kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, and a luxurious main bedroom. Moreover, Porzingis probably enjoyed the city and river views from his penthouse.

Furthermore, as a resident of the Sky building, Porzingis also has access to the building's amenities, including three swimming pools, a spa area, a fitness gym, a games area with a billiards lounge, a cafe, a landscaped garden, a pet spa, a rooftop terrace, a shopping area, a yoga studio, a cycling studio, and much more. But among the building's amenities, the one that stands out the most is the NBA-size basketball court, which probably helped the Latvian center adjust to the NBA style of play.

Porzingis managed to defy expectations and become one of the elite big men in the NBA, when healthy. Given Porzingis' achievements in the NBA, it isn't surprising that he could afford to live in a luxurious condo like this one. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Porzingis has a net worth of $30 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kristaps Porzingis' $8K-a-month penthouse in Midtown West.