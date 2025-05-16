It seems like the Denver Nuggets have been on the ropes the entire postseason. Their 2024-25 campaign was in dire straits after they blew a 22-point lead and nearly lost Game 4 to the Los Angeles Clippers in the first-round. They hung on and won the series. Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals was in the Oklahoma City Thunder's grasp. The same could arguably be said about Game 3. Denver prevailed in each instance, and Aaron Gordon was a huge reason why.

Therefore, one can imagine the amount of stress emanating from the Mile High City after fans watched the impactful forward sustain an apparent hamstring injury late in Tuesday's 119-107 Game 6 victory. He was dribbling the ball down the court with less two minutes remaining when OKC's Chet Holmgren knocked the ball loose. Gordon rushed to recover it but got injured as a result. He headed to the bench shortly after.

What is surely agitating Nuggets fans is the fact that Holmgren made blatant contact with Gordon's body while trying to swipe the ball. If the official had called a foul, there is a chance the 2023 NBA champion would have been just fine. Nevertheless, the focus shifts to his status for Game 7. Denver interim head coach David Adelman does not have encouraging comments to share on that front.

Although he claimed to not know much about the specifics regarding Gordon's injury, the former assistant said what the locals are thinking. The “concern level is high,” per the Denver Gazette's Vinny Benedetto. Gordon himself briefly commented on his condition, giving reporters and fans little to extract.

“I feel ok,” the 29-year-old said, via the DNVR Nuggets X account, after posting nine points, seven rebounds and seven assists in 38 minutes. We’ll see. I’m going to start the recovery process now and make sure I’m getting ready for Game 7.”

Aaron Gordon on his hamstring: “I feel ok. We’ll see. I’m going to start the recovery process now and make sure I’m getting ready for Game 7.” Full presser ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0QaNEIwsJG — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) May 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nuggets desperately need some good news

The team better hope that Aaron Gordon can use the extra day of rest to find a magical elixir before Sunday's do-or-die clash, otherwise, winning in Oklahoma City is going to be brutally difficult. His importance to the Nuggets is obvious, especially in these playoffs.

When Denver has needed a clutch play, the former Arizona Wildcats standout has come through time and again. His buzzer-beating dunk versus the Clippers sent both fan bases to the cardiologist office. His bold, game-winning 3-pointer against the Thunder stunned the masses once more. He continued to be a thorn in OKC's side later in the series, draining another shot from distance to send the action into overtime. Additionally, Gordon is one of the squad's most reliable defenders.

Nikola Jokic is the engine of this machine, and he is humming after some mid-series sputtering, recording 29 points, 14 boards, eight dimes and two steals in the Game 6 win. Jamal Murray pushed past an illness and dropped a vital 25 points. But that star duo will need help if the Nuggets are going to upset 68-win OKC in the Paycom Center.

Christian Braun was fantastic on Thursday, notching a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds. Julian Strawther provided a big 15-point jolt off the bench. If either or both of these players can bring it again in Game 7, then maybe Denver can survive a potential Aaron Gordon gut-punch. This franchise has withstood all the adversity to this point, so fans should not dismiss it so easily.

But for the Nuggets' sake, they will hopefully have Gordon with them to brave their biggest obstacle yet.