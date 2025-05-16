Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark sent a fired-up message to new teammate Sophie Cunningham on a recent Instagram post. It's year two of the Clark era, and the Fever already expect to compete for a WNBA championship. The franchise is coming off a productive 2024 season that saw it get back to the playoffs with the help of the First-team All-WNBA guard and All-Star forward Aliyah Boston. And Indiana was no conservative this offseason by any means, adding a talented supporting cast to its core.

One of those additions was Cunningham, an accomplished role player with the Phoenix Mercury. The shooting guard gives this roster a competitive edge that should take it to the next level. Indiana will open up the season against the Chicago Sky on Saturday and there will be stars all over the floor in a matchup between two franchises on the rise. Clark and company are hyped for their 2025 campaign to begin, and the face of the franchise said as much in her comment to Sophie Cunningham's recent IG post.

Clark's message was to the point. “Let’s get to ittttt.”

The Fever headline one of the most anticipated seasons in WNBA history

The league continues to make history in terms of anticipation and viewership with every season. The New York Liberty will look to defend their first championship ever with several franchises on their heels. Of course, one of them is the Las Vegas Aces, who will be gunning for their third title in four seasons. However, several ascending teams, such as the Fever, will be on their heels.

Indiana has had a ton of success throughout the years, making 14 total playoff appearances and winning a WNBA title in 2012. But this new era could elevate the franchise to unprecedented heights, especially since most of this core has yet to hit its prime. Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston still have their best seasons ahead of them, while the rest of the team is mainly in the middle of their best years. Overall, it's an exciting time to be a fan of the Fever, as well as the rest of the league as a whole. 2025 certainly is going to have a lot of surprises around the corner.