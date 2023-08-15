Despite Mark Jackson's brilliance it seems like the NBA hasn't been kind to the basketball player turned coach before becoming an analyst. In fact, he was one of the recent layoffs by ESPN. Nevertheless, no one will easily forget his presence in the ESPN broadcast team. Moreso, his contributions in laying the foundation of the Golden State Warriors dynasty.

With Jackson's impact in the NBA, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Mark Jackson's $4.38 million mansion in Calabasas, Calif.

Three years into retirement from playing NBA basketball, Jackson enhanced his retirement chapter by picking up a beautiful Calabasas mansion. The property purchase made Jackson take out $4.7 million from his pockets.

However, just a year later, Jackson placed the property back on the market with an asking price of nearly $5 million. But with no takers, the former Warriors coach cut the price to $4.75 million before lowering it further to as low as $4.38 million, as per the Los Angeles Times.

Here are some photos of Mark Jackson's $4.38 million mansion in Calabasas.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally completed in 1997, Jackson's former estate sits on 0.5 acres of land. The mansion itself encompasses 10,500 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The main features of Jackson's Calabasas mansion include a grand entrance hall with a spiral staircase, a living room with a fireplace, a good-sized family room, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a game room with a pool table, a movie theater, a fitness gym, and a primary bedroom with a luxurious bathtub.

While the amenities indoors are stacked, there's also plenty to admire about the exterior. The property's backyard contains a swimming pool, a dining area, an infinity-edge swimming pool with a spa, and a surplus amount of green spaces surrounding the area filled with grassy lawns and various trees.

Jackson played for several seasons in the NBA. After a lengthy playing career, he is considered by many to be one of the architects of the Warriors' eventual dynasty after his departure from the organization. He went on to be a fixture in ESPN's broadcast team before ESPN fired him. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Jackson has a net worth of around $6 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Mark Jackson's $4.38 million mansion in Calabasas.