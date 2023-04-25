Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympian in sports history as of 2023. Representing Team USA as a swimmer, Phelps has tallied a total of 23 gold medals under his belt. With Phelps’ remarkable swimming career, have you ever wondered how the Olympic legend lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Michael Phelps’ $3.5 million former mansion in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

As an established Olympic athlete in 2014, Phelps acquired a brand-new 6,010 square foot mansion in Arizona. The purchase required Phelps to shell out at least $2.5 million from his pockets. But in 2018, Phelps decided to sell this property for as high as $4.1 million. However, the 23 time gold medalist settled with a $3.5 million sale to Allegro Ventures, Inc., with the intention of upgrading to a new 10,000 square foot mansion in the same area.

Here are some photos of Michael Phelps’ $3.5 million mansion in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

Photos courtesy of Town & Country

Phelps’ 6,010 square foot mansion includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Constructed on European Concha Stone and imported hardwood floors, the mansion has several notable features. These include a modern kitchen, four fireplaces, a decent-sized master bedroom, a wine cellar that can store 350 bottles, and a sleek looking bathroom.

Outside the home, Phelps enjoyed a pool fit for an Olympic swimming legend. His backyard also allows him several green spaces which contain several fruit trees including apple, lemon, peach, tangerine, and orange.

After acquiring the home in 2014, Phelps would go on to collect several more gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics and became the winningest athlete in the Olympic landscape with a total of 28 metals. Furthermore, it would also mark the swan song for the decorated swimmer. With a stacked resume, reports say that Phelps earned around $640,000 in Olympic grants alone. But in terms of net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Phelps has a net worth of $100 million. Although Phelps is now retired, the 23-time gold medalist continues to earn from endorsement deals and business investments.

As a result, there’s no question Phelps has all the right to live in luxury like the champion that he is. In 2018, Phelps flipped the $3.5 million mansion for 10,000 square foot property.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Michael Phelps’ $3.5 million former mansion in Paradise Valley, Arizona.