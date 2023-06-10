Natalie Portman is an actress who has starred in several popular films such as Star Wars, Black Swan, and Thor. She also has one Oscar Award win under her belt. With Portman's achievements on the big screen, have you ever wondered how a world class actress like her lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Natalie Portman's $8 million home in Montecito, California.

In 2022, Portman made waves when she returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe by reprising her role as Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder. But around the same year, Portman also decided that she was getting rid of her Montecito home.

Five years prior to starring in Thor: Love and Thunder, Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied decided to pick up the same Montecito estate. The purchase made the Oscar Award winner shell out $6.5 million. Fast forward to 2022, Portman would successfully sell the same property to OptionsXpress founder David Kalt. This allowed Portman to earn $8 million in revenue.

Here are some photos of Natalie Portman's $8 million home in Montecito, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally completed in 2008, the property sits on a whopping 10.4 acres of land. Portman's previously owned home also encompasses 3,991 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The home boasts a library and a main room, which includes a spacious living room that shares the floor with several dining areas. Furthermore, the home also has a master bedroom with a sleek bathroom.

But while the home's interior can be considered minimalist by design, there's plenty to admire about the property's outdoors. The backyard features a swimming pool, an outdoor patio that contains a dining area and an outdoor kitchen, an outdoor fireplace in the property's terrace, and plenty of landscaped areas that are filled with various plants, trees, and grass.

Moreover, the property also allows its homeowners to have breathtaking views of the hillside and the coastline nearby. It's easy to tell why a Hollywood star like Natalie Portman would opt to reside in a home like this at one point in her career.

Portman is one of the biggest household names in Hollywood. As a result, she can ultimately afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Portman's net worth is around $90 million. Besides Portman's lucrative acting career, she also earns a lot of money from various endorsement deals.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Natalie Portman's $8 million home in Montecito, California.