It has almost been two decades since we last saw Natalie Portman in a Star Wars project — that being in 2005’s Revenge of the Sith — but as she showed with Jane Foster in the Thor films, you can never completely close the door on her returning to an old character.

While doing one of GQ’s Actually Me videos — where celebrities go “undercover” and answer questions on the internet as themselves — Portman came across a question that asked “Any chance that Padmé/Natalie Portman returns to Star Wars?” with the justification being the negative way in which she was treated in Revenge of the Sith and her “overall importance” to the original trilogy’s story.

Natalie Portman gave a simple, but effective answer. “I have no information on this. No one’s ever asked me to return, but I’m open to it,” she typed and told the camera.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Crazier things have happened in Star Wars — after all, two of Portman’s prequel trilogy co-stars Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor return to their iconic roles of Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi respectively — but it may be a matter of finding the right story. Due to the events of Revenge of the Sith, you’d have to tell a story with Padmé in a relatively small pocket of time likely between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith (or even during the events of the latter film). More Natalie Portman is never a bad thing, so make it happen, Lucasfilm.

Natalie Portman is coming off a Cannes Film Festival premiere for her new film, May December, in which she stars opposite Julianne Moore. The Todd Haynes-directed film had its domestic distribution rights purchased by Netflix.