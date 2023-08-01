Nina Dobrev first rose to prominence by starring in the hit television series The Vampire Diaries. Since then she has also been part of several notable productions including The Perks of Being a Wallflower, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, The Final Girls, and many more. Dobrev is also a Teen Choice Award winner, a Young Hollywood Award winner, and a People's Choice Award winner. Given Dobrev's accomplishments on the entertainment scene, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives? A Nina Dobrev house has many rooms with a view. This new Nina Dobrev home is carved into a hillside and blends into the surrounding landscape. This article features Nina Dobrev's $4.3 million house in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California.

In 2023, Dobrev starred in the movie called The Out-Laws. During the same year, the Vampire Diaries star treated herself by picking up a luxurious Hollywood Hills estate with partner Shaun White. This comes with reports pointing to the two rumored to be getting engaged. The property purchase cost Dobrev $4.3 million.

Here are some photos of Nina Dobrev's $4.3 million house in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally constructed in 1964, the property has gone through several renovations since then. Sitting on 0.38 acres of land, the home encompasses 3,793 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The new Nina Dobrev home features an open floor plan that includes a spacious living room, a dining area, and a modern kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, a hybrid library-office space, and a sweet master bedroom.

Outdoors, there are also plenty of amenities to enjoy for the Vampire Diaries star. At the Nina Dobrev house, the actress can take a dip in the terrace's swimming pool or play in the property's built-in bocce ball court. Furthermore, there's also an outdoor patio and sufficient amount of grassy lawns where Dobrev can easily get some fresh air. With amenities like these, the home seems perfect for Dobrev to relax away from the hustle and bustle of the Hollywood lifestyle.

Dobrev is one of the most respected actresses in the industry today. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Vampire Diaries star can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dobrev has a net worth of around $11 million. Aside from a successful acting career, she also earns a lot from her own premium wine label called Fresh Vine Wines.

Apart from the newly acquired $4.3 million Hollywood Hills abode, Dobrev also owns other properties including a West Hollywood home.

This is all the information that we have on Nina Dobrev's $4.3 million house in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California.