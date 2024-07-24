A new champion has emerged: Inside Out 2 is now the highest-grossing animated film worldwide of all-time, surpassing Frozen 2. The emotions at Pixar have to be excitement and happiness over the news.

After a dismal box office year, Inside Out 2 is a game changer—not just for ticket sales but also for animation and Pixar. Deadline reports that the film's worldwide box office earnings have hit $1,462.8M. That topples Frozen 2, which earned $1.454B.

Inside Out 2 is dominating the box office

The movie started well and hasn't slowed down too much since.

It had the biggest opening for an animated movie, earning $295M. From there, it topped the billion mark in 19 days, the fastest an animated movie has ever reached that milestone.

As for the year, it's the highest-grossing movie in 2024, plus the only one to hit a billion dollars.

The success is welcome news, considering Pixar has had some theatrical hits and misses.

During 2020 and the pandemic, the studio really suffered at the box office. CNBC reports that the reason behind this was Disney's decision to debut a handful of animated features directly to Disney+ streaming. This was when cinemas were closed, but even after they opened.

As a result, before Inside Out 2, no Disney animated feature from Pixar had done much. Nothing has surpassed over $480 million at the global box office since 2019. Movies like Lightyear and Onward (which came out right before the pandemic) performed poorly.

Variety reported how Pixar was hit with layoffs that affected 175 staffers in May.

So, hopefully, with the magnitude of success that Inside 2 has had, the animation studio is on the verge of rebounding. After all, it shows a big audience and money to be made.

About Inside Out 2

The Kelsey Mann-directed movie's logline reads: “Riley Andersen is officially a teenager! On the cusp of entering high school, Riley's world is about to change from the inside out. If Joy and the rest of Riley's Emotions thought her toddler years were tough — they're in for a wild ride. New friends, tryouts, and puberty — all while navigating a complex set of new emotions…what could go wrong? Inside, Riley is still that eternally happy kid her friends and family know and love, but with her Sense of Self rapidly changing, she struggles to balance the challenges of her new world.”

The film has good reviews, too. Currently, it stands at a 91% Tomatometer and 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

We'll see how much Inside Out 2 ultimately earns. And can any animated feature ever break its record? It's set a pretty big bar to hit, so only time will tell as emotions are still running high over its success.