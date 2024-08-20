August 20, 2024 update: Inside Out 2 is now available to rent or purchase on streaming platforms.

Since its theatrical release, Inside Out 2 has grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide. It has made $642 million domestically and another $985 million overseas.

The film still remains the highest-grossing of the year both domestically and worldwide. Deadpool and Wolverine is the only other 2024 release to cross $1 billion. It has made over $1.1 billion so far, with $546 million coming domestically.

Original story from June 28, 2024: Inside Out 2 has kick-started the 2024 summer box office. To date, the movie has grossed over $800 million after being open for two weeks. But when is Pixar's Inside Out 2 streaming on Disney+ and other services?

Inside Out 2 streaming release date

Unfortunately, for those hoping to catch Inside Out 2 on streaming, it will not be available for a while. Bloomberg previously reported that Disney planned on keeping the sequel in theaters for “about” 100 days.

Even if Inside Out 2 hits streaming, whether it is on Disney+ or other services, 100 days after release, that is Sunday, September 22, 2024.

Disney's last animated movie, Wish, was put on Disney+ on April 3, 2024, after coming out in theaters on November 22, 2023. Unlike Inside Out 2, the movie was a box office flop. It only made a little over $250 million during its box office run.

With the success Inside Out 2 has had at the box office, expect Disney to keep Inside Out 2 in theaters as long as possible. During its opening weekend, the movie made $154 million domestically — over $60 million more than its predecessor. Its total worldwide haul for its opening weekend was a record-breaking $295 million.

Even in its second weekend, the movie hardly dropped. The sequel movie made $101 million — just a 34% drop — in its second weekend. It beat out the likes of Bad Boys: Ride or Die ($18 million) and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes ($3.8 million), which have enjoyed good theatrical runs.

But, all good things must come to an end. Eventually, Inside Out 2 will be topped at the box office. It could come as soon as the July 4 holiday weekend when Despicable Me 4 opens. The movie is a sequel to another beloved children's movie franchise.

Disney's recent Pixar blunders

That will take a bite out of Inside Out 2's grosses. But it will likely top $1 billion (if not even more) before it is all done. Then, Disney will release the movie on streaming. They learned their lesson after putting Pixar movies like Soul and Turning Red on Disney+.

Granted, it was due to the pandemic, and they did not have a choice. Inside Out 2 is a sequel to a highly-successful movie from 2015 unlike some of the original movies that went straight-to-Disney+.

Lightyear, however, was just a flop. Pixar's first Toy Story spin-off movie made just $226 million worldwide. Elemental, one of Disney's 2023 animated movies, legged out to nearly $500 million. However, it had to recover from a rocky start at the box office.

What is Inside Out 2 about?

Inside Out 2 picks up a couple of years after the events of the first movie. Riley (Kensington Tallman) is now a teenager who hits puberty at the beginning of the movie.

As she heads to a weekend hockey camp, Riley faces a conflict. She is unsure if she should enjoy one last weekend with her best friends before they head to a different high school or impress the varsity team she wants to play on.

Inside her mind, Riley's OG emotions of Joy (Amy Poehler), Anger (Lewis Black), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira) are holding down the fort.

However, upon Riley hitting puberty, new emotions enter the fray and attempt to take over her mind. Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) are the new emotions.

Inside Out 2 is in theaters.