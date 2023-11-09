Maya Hawke stars in the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Disney and Pixar sequel, Inside Out 2, out June 14, 2024.

Disney and Pixar have finally unveiled the first teaser trailer for the long-awaited Inside Out 2 which offers a first glimpse at Maya Hawke's new emotion.

“We wanted to make such a good first impression”

The trailer kicks off with Joy (Amy Poehler) with the other emotions as Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) as she grows up. She's now 13 as the trailer reveals and is beginning her teenage years with teenage emotions.

“The little voices inside your head know you inside and out,” the trailer promises.

Back in the control room, a red siren goes off on the board. Suddenly, Ozzy Osbourne's “Crazy Train” kicks in as a construction team comes in and cleans house. That's when the group discovers a brand new emotion, Axiety (Maya Hawke).

“Oh, I'm sorry! We wanted to make such a good first impression,” Anxiety says, indicating that there are more new emotions to come.

It's a relatively basic teaser trailer, only revealing one of the new emotions in the film. That said, you can bank on even more relatable teenage emotions entering the fray in the upcoming Pixar sequel. Kelsey Mann takes over as the director of the upcoming sequel for Pete Docter, who created, wrote, and directed the first film. He remained on the sequel as an executive producer.

The first Inside Out was released in 2015 and was a hit for Disney and Pixar. It grossed a whopping $858 million worldwide and won the Best Animated Feature award at the Oscars. Alongside Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Richard Kind, Bill Hader, Lewis Black, and Mindy Kaling voiced Sadness, Bing Bong, Fear, Anger, and Disgust, respectively.

Inside Out 2 will be released on June 14, 2024.