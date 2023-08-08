Thanks to a new book listing on Amazon, we have an idea of what Inside Out — the long-awaited Pixar sequel — could have in store.

An Amazon listing with an Inside Out 2 middle school novelization (out May 7, 2024) has hit the website. The listing includes a synopsis that reads: “Get ready for another emotional rollercoaster with Riley and all her Emotions! This story takes a deep dive into Riley's mind, exploring characters—both familiar and new—along with their exciting adventures.”

Inside Out was one of Pixar's more mature films in recent memory. It followed a young girl, Riley (Kaitlyn Dias), who adjusts to her family moving along with processing her powerful emotions — Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Fear (Bill Hader), Anger (Lewis Black), and Disgust (Mindy Kaling).

It was a huge hit for Pixar in 2015. The film grossed a whopping $857 million worldwide during its run. It was also nominated for two Academy Awards, taking home the Best Animated Feature award. However, it wasn't until September 2022 that Disney/Pixar actually confirmed that an Inside Out sequel was in development. This announcement came at D23 last fall.

Should the book listing be any indication, it appears that Inside out 2 will once again put Riley and her emotions front and center rather than focusing on a new pre-teen. It's been reported that some of the emotion voices won't return, Mindy Kaling confirmed she won't be back (at least for now) earlier this year. As of now, the sequel will hit theaters on June 14, 2024. It's unknown if the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes will impact this.

