Variety is reporting that Julie Squibb has joined the cast of Inside Out 2. She previously voiced Margaret the Store Owner in Pixar's Toy Story 4. Julie Squibb has also voiced roles in The Fungies!, Solar Opposites, and Little Ellen.

The character she is voicing in Inside Out 2 is unknown. However, there are plenty of new emotions being introduced. Perhaps Squibb is playing one of them. She will join the likes of Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, and Lewis Black. Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling will not return in the sequel over contractual disputes.

Inside Out was a massive hit for Disney and Pixar. The film made over $850 million worldwide at the box office and was a major player at the Oscars. In 2016, the film took home Best Animated Feature and was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay.

The film follows a young girl, Riley (Kaitlyn Dias), who is dealing with her family relocating to a new home. This triggers all new emotions, and the film chronicles the inner workings of her mind.

Now, nearly a decade later, Inside Out 2 is coming. The film will once again chronicle Riley's mind, this time as she enters her teenage years. The returning emotions are joined by a new one: Anxiety (Maya Hawke). It will be directed by Kelsey Mann, who is making her directorial debut with the sequel. She previously worked on several Pixar films including Lightyear and Elemental.

Inside Out will be released on June 14.