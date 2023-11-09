Disney and Pixar just released the movie poster and trailer for Inside Out 2 and it looks like it'll be another emotional rollercoaster.

Looks like the filmmakers at Pixar are acutely aware of the anxious times teens find themselves living in now, if the new teaser trailer for Inside Out 2 is any indication.

Disney dropped the trailer and movie poster for the highly-anticipated sequel on Thursday, with the film scheduled to come out in June 2024.

Inside Out 2 appears to pick up where the original film left off, with protagonist Riley turning 13 and officially becoming a teenager. Still there are her familiar emotions of Joy (voiced by Amy Poehler), Sadness (voiced by Phyllis Smith), Anger (voiced by Lewis Black), Fear and Disgust (which curiously are not being voiced by the original's Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling anymore, but rather by franchise newcomers Tony Hale and Liza Lapira, respectively).

But change is afoot in Riley's emotional world as we see a construction crew coming into Riley's headspace proclaiming that it's demolition day, as Riley's fan-favorite emotions run for cover nervously. The movie poster teases a group of new teenage emotions Riley and company will have to deal with, but the trailer only introduces one — though it's a key one, especially these days — Anxiety.

According to Disney's press release unveiling the trailer, the film's director Kelsey Mann promises the new character will “stir things up within headquarters. ‘Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, might be new to the crew, but she’s not really the type to take a back seat,' says Mann. ‘That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds.'”

Knowing Pixar and the precedent set in the first film, the delicate new emotion will be handled with the utmost sensitivity and attention to detail, with anxiety and a focus on self-care dominating headlines in the real world these days. Inside Out 2 should prove to be a tentpole family film for Disney/Pixar next summer.