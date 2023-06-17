Rory McIlroy is one of the most successful golfers in the world. In fact, at one point, he even took the pole position in the Official World Golf Ranking. Furthermore, McIlroy has won several major championships in his career. With a decorated golfer like McIlroy, have you ever wondered how he lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Rory McIlroy's $10 million mansion in The Bear's Club, Jupiter, Florida.

Just a year after ruling the FedEx Cup, McIlroy decided to treat himself by picking up a mansion in the luxurious Jupiter neighborhood. It's worth noting that the mansion was once owned by PGA great Ernie Els. The property purchase cost the former number one golfer in the world $10 million.

Here are some photos of Rory McIlroy's $10 million mansion in The Bear's Club, Jupiter, Florida.

Photos courtesy of: The Sun

McIlroy's mansion is located in the famed The Bear's Club, which is a luxurious golf club founded in 1999. The mansion encompasses 12,800 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The mansion features a recording studio, a movie theater, a fitness gym, a spacious living room, and several balconies.

While the home's interior already looks great, there's no question that one of its greatest attractions is the property's outdoors. The backyard includes a tennis court, a resort style swimming pool, an outdoor pavilion, an outdoor lounge area, and plenty of green spaces filled with grass and various trees. With the amenities, a mansion like this one is certainly fit for a former number one golfer in the world.

McIlroy has certainly established himself in golf. With several major championships under his belt, it isn't a surprise that he can afford to live in a luxurious home like this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mcllroy has a net worth of around $170 million. Aside from a successful golf career, he also earns a lot of money from lucrative endorsement deals.

Apart from the Jupiter mansion in The Bear's Club, McIlroy also used to own a home in Moneyreagh, County Down, Northern Ireland that's worth $3.8 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Rory McIlroy's $10 million mansion in The Bear's Club, Jupiter, Florida.