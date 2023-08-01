Rowan Atkinson rose to fame as the actor who portrayed the comedic character Mr. Bean. He would star as Mr. Bean in various films, television shows, and the animated series. He also starred in other projects including The Lion King, Man vs. Bee, and Johnny English. Atkinson is also a two-time BAFTA Award winner. Given Atkinson's popularity as Mr. Bean around the world, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? A Rowan Atkinson house might elicit more curiosity than others. It turns out this Rowan Atkinson home is in a pastoral setting and is very receptive to light.

This article features Rowan Atkinson's $10 million house in Ipsden, Oxfordshire.

Back in 2006, Atkinson starred in the movie Keeping Mum. During the same year, he decided to splurge on an Ipsden property. While Atkinson often portrays a goofy character, his home was certainly designed otherwise. In fact, the Mr. Bean star shelled out $3.3 million to buy the land alone. He paid another $6.7 million to build a new house. In total, Atkinson took out approximately $10 million from his pockets.

Here are some photos of Rowan Atkinson's $10 million house in Ipsden, Oxfordshire.

Photos courtesy of: Autoevolution

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite the structure's construction being finished in 2017, the Rowan Atkinson house wasn't inhabited by its owner until 2022. The Rowan Atkinson home earned a Royal Institute British Architects Award. Atkinson's three-story dwelling encompasses 9,009 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms. Apart from the main home, a 1,518-square foot guest house also sits on the property. Both structures are connected by a bridge.

The home features tall windows which should provide natural lighting, wooden floors, a spacious living room, a fitness gym, and several indoor lounge areas for welcoming guests.

Outdoors, Atkinson should have no trouble getting some fresh air. The backyard features an outdoor swimming pool and several green spaces filled with various plant life. This should allow the BAFTA Award winner to do some planting or farming. Furthermore, the property also contains an underground garage, which should allow Atkinson to house his luxurious car collection, worth around $13.4 million.

Atkinson is a world-class comedic actor who has earned several awards and distinctions throughout his career. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Mr. Bean star can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Atkinson has a net worth of around $150 million.

This is all the information that we have on Rowan Atkinson's $10 million house in Ipsden, Oxfordshire.