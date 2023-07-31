Sandra Bullock is a respectable name on the Hollywood scene. She has starred in several notable films such as Miss Congeniality, The Proposal, Gravity, Bird Box, Speed, The Blind Side, and many more. Bullock is also an Oscar Award winner. With Bullock's accomplishments on the big screen, have you ever wondered how a mega Hollywood star like her lives? This movie star did things differently: There is a Sandra Bullock ranch in this world. The Sandra Bullock home carries a unique vibe compared to a lot of other celebrities. This article features Sandra Bullock's $6 million ranch in Valley Center, California.

Back in 2007, Bullock starred as Linda Hanson in the film called Premonition. During the same year, the Oscar winner also picked up a huge Valley Center ranch. The property acquisition cost Bullock about $2.7 million.

However in 2022, The Blind Side star wanted unload the same property. In fact, Bullock listed the ranch with an asking price of $6 million. If sold, the property transaction should give her a reasonable amount of profit.

Here are some photos of Sandra Bullock's $6 million ranch in Valley Center, California.

Originally constructed in 1990, it seems like the property has undergone renovations since then. Bullock's ranch for sale, which comprises two structures including a main home, sits on a whopping 91 acres of land. Furthermore, it encompasses 5,938 square feet of living space. Overall, the Valley Center ranch includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

What was the main Sandra Bullock home features a living room with a fireplace, a decent-size dining area, a modern kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, and a smart home system.

Apart from the main home, the second structure includes a chicken coop, a gazebo, three more bedrooms, and two bathrooms.

In addition to the structures, the backyard of the Sandra Bullock ranch also features a saltwater swimming pool, an al fresco dining area, and plenty of green spaces filled with avocado and citrus trees.

Bullock is a highly successful actress with several blockbuster films under her belt. As a result, there's no question that she can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bullock has a net worth of around $250 million.

Although Bullock is letting go of her $6 million Valley Center ranch, the Gravity star still owns around 20 properties around the country. In fact, those properties, accumulated as a group, are estimated to be worth about $80 million.

This is all the information that we have on Sandra Bullock's $6 million ranch in Valley Center, California.