Like father like son, Tim Hardaway Jr. has also made a name for himself in the NBA. The younger Hardaway has averaged 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game in his career. He also was an All-Rookie First Team member.

Give Hardaway's reputation as one of the best role players in the NBA, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Tim Hardaway Jr.'s $8.8 million former mansion in Miami Beach, Fla.

Back in the day, Hardaway Jr. resided in Miami Beach until 2021. He would eventually sell the property for $6.75 million.

Fast forward to another disappointing Mavericks season, Hardaway Jr. was expected to have another quiet offseason. However, his father couldn't hide his frustration against the Mavericks' superstars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. However, Hardaway Jr. did dismiss his father's statements.

But while the Mavericks are in the midst of trying to figure out how to win a championship, Hardaway's former home also returned to the market. The home reportedly returned to the market with an asking price of $9.1 million. But with no takers, it seems like the home's price was reduced to $8.8 million.

Here are some photos of Tim Hardaway Jr.'s $8.8 million former house in Miami Beach.

Photos courtesy of: Miami Beach Real Estate Group

Originally constructed in 2017, the home sits on 0.23 acres of land. Hardaway Jr.'s former mansion encompasses 5,239 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Some of the home's main features include tall windows, a spacious living room, a home office, a movie theater, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a formal dining area, several indoor lounge areas, a master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a luxurious bath, and its own terrace, a laundry room, and many more.

Outdoors, there are also plenty to like about the property. The backyard features a swimming pool, several outdoor lounge areas, plenty of landscaped grassy lawns, a barbecue grilling station, an al fresco dining area, and a boat dock.

Hardaway Jr. is a seasoned NBA player who has earned lucrative paychecks from the league. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Hardaway Jr. has a net worth of around $60 million. As a result, he can certainly afford to live in a luxurious mansion like this one.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Tim Hardaway Jr.'s $8.8 million former mansion in Miami Beach.