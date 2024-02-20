Tobias Harris has his penthouse in Orlando, Fla., listed for sale. It can be yours for only $2.5 million. Check out the view!

Tobias Harris is certainly one of the cornerstones for the Philadelphia 76ers today. The 6-foot-8 forward has helped the Sixers become a legitimate playoff contender over the years.

Given Harris' impact in the NBA, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Tobias Harris' $2.5 million penthouse in Orlando, Fla.

Back in 2015, Harris was still in the midst of his stint with the Orlando Magic. During his stay in Orlando, Harris resided in one of the condos in The Sanctuary. The property purchase made the forward shell out $1.69 million.

Just a few seasons later, Harris took his talents to the Los Angeles Clippers. However, he decided to keep the apartment and made it available in the rental market for $15,000 on a monthly basis.

Fast-forward to 2021, Harris decided that he was done with his Orlando penthouse. The current Sixers forward listed the property in the market with an asking price of $2.5 million through Erin Wanner with Stockworth Realty Group.

Here are some photos of Tobias Harris' $2.5 million penthouse in Orlando.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Harris' former penthouse encompasses 4,800 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Some of the penthouse's main highlights is its open floor plan. It contains a good-sized living room, several sitting areas, and a family section. Furthermore, the luxurious apartment also features an eat-in kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a family dining area and a primary bedroom.

Furthermore, as a resident of the tower, the new home owner will also have access to some of the building's amenities. These include a 24/7 concierge service, a gym, a media room, and a swimming pool. Given the amenities of the penthouse, it's easy to see why Harris decided to live here at one point in his NBA career.

Harris has proved to be an important piece for the contending Sixers. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Sixers swingman can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Harris has a net worth of around $30 million thanks to being one of the highest-paid power forwards in the NBA.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Tobias Harris' $2.5 million penthouse in Orlando.