The power forward position is home to some of the most important players in the NBA. The traditional power forward was there to secure rebounds and keep possessions for their team. They did a lot of low-post scoring and around-the-rim work. Now, the power forward position is expected to do all of these things while also stretching the floor and hitting shots from a distance. It's no wonder that some of the highest-paid players in the NBA are found in this position. Let's look at the 10 highest-paid power forwards for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Spotrac was the provider of all the contract information.

10 highest-paid power forwards for 2023-24 NBA season

Jerami Grant had his best year in the NBA and was in All-Star contention at the beginning of the season. He signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Pistons in 2020. He went to Detroit for an elevated offensive role and to get his hands on the ball more often. Grant proved he can handle himself offensively but is better off not being the primary option.

When he found himself in Portland, it was his best fit, as he could be the third option behind Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons. The Blazers had the room to sign Grant to a five-year, $160 million contract this offseason, and he will now find himself in an elevated role.

With the departure of Damian Lillard, Grant will be better off if Scoot Henderson can step in and shoulder some of the load right away. If not, Grant's problems as a primary option in Detroit may rear its head.

Julius Randle was an All-NBA player last season. He took more 3-pointers than before and stopped taking so many long twos. His shooting and effective field-goal percentage increased by a substantial margin. The Knicks' offense ran through Randle, but the addition of Jalen Brunson brought it to the forefront. Randle was attempting more than eight 3-pointers a game, getting open looks from the playmaking ability of Brunson.

This strategy worked well in the regular season, but Randle disappeared when they got to the playoffs, and defensive intensity increased. In his defense, Randle was battling an ankle injury that required offseason surgery. As the ninth-highest-paid power forward in the NBA and the highest-paid on the Knicks, they will want someone who can come through for them in the playoffs.

Knicks fans are happy with Randle's production in the regular season, but their patience may be wearing thin in the playoffs. A team's best players usually elevate in the postseason, but Randle's scoring average as a Knick drops over five points from 22.3 to 17.1.

Domantas Sabonis had a statistical season in 2022-23 that only one other player in NBA history has matched. Sabonis averaged 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds (NBA-high), and 7.3 assists while shooting 61 percent from the field. Only one other player has averaged 19-12-7 and more than 60 percent: Wilt Chamberlain.

He led the league in rebounds per game, total rebounds, and double-doubles. He was second in triple-doubles to MVP Nikola Jokic. Sabonis' strength is in the paint as he grabs rebounds and finishes opportunities at a high clip. In almost 500 attempts, Sabonis converted 75 percent of the time at the rim.

The Golden State Warriors presented Sabonis with a challenge in the postseason when Kevon Looney dominated him in the post. His production could dip if teams begin catching on and pushing Sabonis out of the paint. Until then, expect Sabonis to lead the Kings to more success and another playoff berth.

Jayson Tatum is the seventh-highest-paid power forward in the league but isn't even the highest on his team. The Celtics acquired Kristaps Porzingis in the offseason to help stretch the floor. Their recent addition of Jrue Holiday should assist this even more. Tatum will most likely be the starting small forward in an Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Jrue Holiday starting five.

However, Porzingis will spend some time at center in certain matchups, so Tatum will still be used a lot at the four. To better equip himself for the rigors of postseason basketball, he was working hard on his game in the offseason. Tatum and Brown have had trouble staying in shape for the entire season during the Celtics' last two runs, so a more in-shape Tatum will be a welcome sight for Celtics fans.

He was seen working out with Paul Pierce in the offseason. If Pierce motivates Tatum to equal his accolades in Beantown, the Celtics may be in for a championship season.

6. Zion Williamson – $34,005,250

Zion Williamson hasn't come close to living up to his contract, only playing in 114 games over his first three NBA seasons. When Williamson is healthy, he has been a force, averaging 25.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. Williamson showed up to New Orleans Pelicans media day looking noticeably fitter, a product of staying in the city over the summer to get in better shape.

“The Pels have made many improvements to prevent and react to injuries in the best way possible this season,” said Williamson about his confidence in putting in a healthy season, “I've been working on my movements, and locking in on every aspect of my body, including my mental. Things happen, and you have to respond to them.”

Teammate CJ McCollum explains that he's seen “a lot of growth in terms of strength and mentality” from Williamson. “So far, I've liked his approach. I think maturation has come with becoming a father.” Larry Nance Jr. says Williamson “seems like he's got a chip on his shoulder. He's ready to tune everything out and play basketball.” If Williamson and his teammates' words are true, expect a big season from the fourth-year power forward.

5. Kristaps Porzingis – $36,016,200

The Boston Celtics were one win away from an NBA final matchup with the Denver Nuggets. The Celtics' downfall was a lack of firepower in Game 7 after Jayson Tatum got injured. Tatum tried to tough it out but was missing his spark from the previous games. The Celtics shouldn't have been in that position anyway, but a slow start to the series saw them down 3-0.

Jaylen Brown picked a tough time to have his worst games of the playoffs and the depth pieces stopped scoring. Celtics fans were left wondering how far they could have gone if they had one more piece who could supplement their scoring. That question will be answered this season with Kristaps Porzingis. On paper, this Celtics lineup, with the additions of Porzingis and Holiday, gives them a great chance of winning the NBA title.

Porzingis' injury history is always a concern, but when healthy last season, he averaged 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. Porzingis played in 65 games last season, the most since 2016-17. A repeat of that this season will put the Celtics in good shape.

Pascal Siakam is in an unknown situation going into the 2023-24 season. He is currently eligible to sign a four-year, $202.3 million extension but could potentially be eligible for a five-year supermax deal worth about $304 million next summer if he makes the All-NBA team this season. Siakam previously made the All-NBA second team in 2019-20 and the third team in 2021-22. He averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game in 71 starts last season.

The Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations, Masai Ujiri, wasn't happy with the team's play last season. He recently said, “We do believe in Pascal. We do believe that a lot of our players didn't play the right way last year, and we want to see them play the right way. I said that we were selfish. I'm not running away from that. We were selfish, and we did not play the right way. So let us see it when we play the right way.”

Per TSN's Josh Lewenberg, Siakam “would be open to signing an extension” if the team makes him an offer. Whether Siakam leaves in the offseason or the team trades him, the Raptors will be losing the heart of their team and be signaling the start of a rebuild. How they fare this season will go a long way in making Ujiri's decision.

Tobias Harris is a scorer from anywhere on the court but has inconsistent stretches from three. He is quick for a power forward, which causes plenty of matchup problems. Many fans have a problem with Harris' salary because he tends to be invisible for large portions of games. His scoring average dropped to 14.7 last season, his lowest since 2015-16.

Harris is often overshadowed in Philadelphia by Joel Embiid and James Harden, and his numbers dropping this past season was due to the emergence of Tyrese Maxey. Harden may not be on the roster by the start of the season, so Harris will get more offensive responsibility if that is the case. Regardless, Harris may never be worthy of being the third-highest-paid power forward in the league ever again, and the 76ers could let him walk in the offseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has lost his sidekick, Jrue Holiday, in favor of fellow superstar Damian Lillard. Lillard's offense will be a welcome addition to the Bucks, as he is one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA and can help Antetokounmpo run the offense. Antetokounmpo will have to step his game up this season on defense, as Lillard doesn't bring as much in that department as Holiday.

An uptick in defensive effort may not be ideal for Antetokounmpo if it takes away from his offense, but at least Lillard is there to pick up the slack. The initial reaction to the deal was that many pictured Antetokounmpo driving to the rim and drawing defenders before kicking it out to Lillard for a three. In the reverse picture, defenders pay extra attention to a hot-shooting Lillard, only for Antetokounmpo to exploit a mismatch.

Lillard confirmed this idea at training camp by saying, “Teams are going to give [Antetokounmpo ] attention. They're not going to allow this dude to come downhill and just dunk every time because that's what'd happen… so it's two on the ball, and you popping back to open threes, and I'm a sniper.”

LeBron James will turn 39 midway through this season, but he is still worth every penny of his contract. He has two years left on a two-year, $99 million contract but carries a player option going into next offseason. If he accepts it, his cap will rise to $51.4 million next season.

At this point, it isn't about the money for James, so it's unclear if he will take the option or not. He hasn't ruled out the possibility of retirement but has also hinted that he wants to play his final season with his son. James doesn't have much left to prove. He is a 19-time all-star and All-NBA, four-time MVP, four-time NBA champion, and four-time Finals MVP.

The Lakers were swept in the Western Conference Finals last season by the Denver Nuggets, but they believe they have made the necessary moves to challenge for the title this season. James wants one more ring to get closer to Michael Jordan, but his time is running out. Will the King go out on top with a championship this season, or does he still have more to give?