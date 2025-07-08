The BYU football team has started to flex its muscles on the recruting trail as it had landed some big commitments as of late. The Cougars earned a commitment from five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons a couple of weeks ago, and that gave the program some momentum. On Monday, BYU landed a commitment from three-star linebacker Braxton Lindsey. Lindsey was being recruited by big programs like Miami, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas, but Kalani Sitake and the Cougars got the job done.

“BREAKING: Class of 2026 ATH Braxton Lindsey has Committed to BYU, he tells me for @rivals,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’2 230 ATH from Rogers, AR chose the Cougars over Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas, & Miami.”

Braxton Lindsey had a simple message to share upon his commitment to the BYU football team:

“God did… Go Cougs!” He said.

Lindsey is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #510 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #35 LB and the #7 player in the state of Arkansas. Lindsey had some great options to choose from, including the home state Razorbacks, but BYU found a way to secure the commitment.

“P4-caliber off-ball linebacker prospect with desired two-way on-field experience and multi-sport profile,” Lindsey's scouting report reads. “Extensive snaps in a two-point edge role that reveals some rush nuance with counter/secondary plan ability. High-motor player with above average speed in pads relative to size. Enormous receiving production as a junior, while also approaching double-digit sacks. Capable of above average redirection ability in pursuit. Solid tackler with some short-area uncoiling pop as a striker. Skilled on the basketball court. Limited verified athletic markers suggest room to improve quick-twitch explosiveness.”

Lindsey has some developing to do, but he should end up being a valuable weapon for the BYU defense.

“That said, eyeball test on tape and elite camp video show some encouraging qualities in that department,” the scouting report adds. “Likely will need to learn how to play off the ball full-time and develop corresponding coverage awareness/technique. Quality off-ball linebacker prospect who provides potential situational rush value from a personnel standpoint. Projects to the P4 level as a possible multi-year starter with on-field and athletic profiles that suggest some long-term developmental upside.”

The BYU football team was one of the best in the Big 12 last season, and the program continues to trend in the right direction under Kalani Sitake. He has the team playing well on the field, and the Cougars are doing a good job on the recruiting trail as well. The recipe for success is there.