Tyra Banks made a name for herself after becoming a famous model, actress, and reality television host. Moreover, she has also become a successful entrepreneur. Banks is a Critics Choice Award nominee and a two time Teen Choice Award winner. With a decorated career in showbiz, have you ever wondered how a top model like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Tyra Banks' $7.8 million home in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California.

In 2019, Banks came out of her modeling retirement to pose for Sports Illustrated. Two years later, it seems like she took a break from showbiz to launch her ice cream business called SMiZE & DREAM.

However, around this time, she also decided to let go of one of her properties in Los Angeles. Back in 2017, Banks shelled out nearly $7 million for the Pacific Palisades estate. Four years later, she listed the same property on the market with an asking price of $7.8 million.

Here are some photos of Tyra Banks' $7.8 million home in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally built in 2014, the Pacific Palisades property sits on 7,127 square feet of land. The home itself encompasses 6,160 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Banks' Pacific Palisades property features a fitness gym, a sleek office, a modern kitchen, a spacious living room, a decent dining area, and many others.

While the home's interior already looks impressive, the outdoors make it seem like Banks lived in a resort. The backyard features a decent sized swimming pool, a courtyard pavilion, grassy lawns, and an impressive rooftop that features a decent party space, a dining area, and an outdoor kitchen. But more importantly, one can enjoy breathtaking views of the city and the sunset from the rooftop.

Banks is one of the most successful personalities in Hollywood today. As a result, it isn't a surprise that the America's Next Top Model host can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Banks has a net worth of around $90 million. Apart from her lucrative career in modeling and hosting, Banks also earns from various endorsement deals.

Aside from her Pacific Palisades estate, Banks also previously owned a Beverly Hills home that she sold for $6.3 million. She also earns several other properties in the Pacific Palisades area.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Tyra Banks' $7.8 million home in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California.