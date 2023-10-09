Tyreek Hill is a controversial NFL player, who has had several issues off the field. However, he is also one of the best wide receivers in the game. Hill is a Super Bowl champion, a five-time All-Pro player, and has made seven Pro Bowl appearances.

Given Hill's polarizing popularity, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Tyreek Hill's $6.9 million mansion in Miami.

Seasons after Hill helped the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV, the Chiefs traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins in 2022. With Hill landing in Miami, it only made sense for the five-time All-Pro selection to pick a home in the city. As a result, Hill shelled out $6.9 million to acquire a home in South Florida.

Here are some photos of Tyreek Hill's $6.9 million mansion in Miami.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally completed in 2007, Hill's mansion is situated on top of 2.28 acres of land. The main mansion encompasses 9,326 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Hill's current mansion has several features to enjoy. Some of these include a home office, a fitness gym, a spacious living room, a modern kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, a home cinema, a recording studio, a game room, a shark aquarium, a master bed suite and many more.

While the interior of the home is impressive, there are also plenty of things to like about its outdoor space. The property's backyard features a motor court with a fountain, a massive swimming pool with a spa, a dining area, and plenty of sitting areas.

Given the home's amenities, the home seems like the perfect oasis for Hill to rest from the grueling NFL season. Moreover, it should also seclude him from potential bashers.

Hill is an impressive wide receiver who is carving out a lengthy career in the NFL. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Super Bowl LVI champion can afford to live in a luxurious home like this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hill has a net worth of around $40 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Tyreek Hill's $6.9 million mansion in Miami.