Vin Diesel, also known as Mark Sinclair, is easily recognized for his starring role in the Fast and Furious franchise. He is also known for his roles in xXx, The Pacifier, Bloodshot, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Chronicles of Riddick, The Last Witch Hunter, and many others. With Diesel’s rise to stardom, have you ever wondered how a Hollywood star like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Vin Diesel’s $5.2 million home in Beverly Hills, California.

It’s unknown when Diesel purchased his Beverly Hills home. However, we do know the Fast and Furious star currently resides in the 5,521 square foot property with his wife Paloma Jimenez along with their three children, according to sources.

Here are some photos of Vin Diesel’s $5.2 million home in Beverly Hills, California.

Photos courtesy of Urban Splatter

Diesel’s $5.2 home includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The home features a spacious living room with a fireplace, a billiards pool table, and many others. Just from the looks of it, it seems like the perfect place for Diesel to unwind from the demands of headlining the Fast and Furious franchise.

Furthermore, Diesel should have no problem maintaining his physical shape, which is essential for an action star like him. As a result, there are plenty of sports facilities in his backyard. Outside of the 5,521 square foot home, the property’s backyard features a swimming pool, a tennis court, and a hot tub.

Diesel’s Beverly Hills home was an upgrade compared to the 1,517 square foot home in Hollywood Hills which he purchased for $562,500 back in 2000. Diesel has listed the Hollywood Hills home on the market for $1.4 million. But before putting it on sale, he also rented it out for $5,800 on a monthly basis.

Given that Diesel is arguably the face of the hit Fast and Furious movies, it isn’t a surprise that he can afford to live in a luxurious home like this. Furthermore, he also earns from lucrative movie franchises including the Marvel Cinematic Universe and xXx. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Diesel has a net worth of around $225 million. In fact, he is reportedly set to make another $20 million for starring in Fast X. In addition to this, Diesel also earns from being a movie producer.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Vin Diesel’s $5.2 million home in Beverly Hills, California.