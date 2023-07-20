Zach LaVine is one of the most entertaining high-flyers in the NBA and has also become a bona fide star with the Chicago Bulls, the team he has called home since 2017. In fact, the two-time Slam Dunk Contest Champion has also garnered two All-Star Game appearances. With LaVine blossoming into a certified NBA star, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Zach LaVine's new $34 million mansion in Newport Beach, California.

In 2022, LaVine decided to ink a lucrative five-year max contract worth $215 million. Roughly a year later, he is making waves in free agency season once again. Although he isn't a free agent, the two-time All-Star is rumored to be on the trade block after another disappointing Bulls campaign that saw them miss the playoffs.

However, it looks like LaVine isn't entirely bothered with the trade rumors. In fact, the two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion even decided to acquire a luxurious mansion in California. The property purchase made LaVine shell out $34 million.

Here are some photos of Zach LaVine's $34 million mansion in Newport Beach, California.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally constructed in 2010, the estate has gone through several renovations since then. The luxurious estate sits on 0.79 acres of land. The home itself encompasses 11,200 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

LaVine's newly purchased mansion features a game room, a gourmet kitchen, a wine cellar, and a sleek dining area that shares the same floor with the living room. As a NBA athlete, LaVine should have no problems staying fit with a home gym and an infrared sauna. One of the mansion's features also includes a distinct master bedroom with glass doors, which should provide ample natural light.

Although LaVine's palace-like mansion already has an impressive interior design, the outdoor area includes a covered outdoor lounge area with beautiful coastlines views. Furthermore, the backyard also contains a grassy lawn, a swimming pool with a spa, and a poolside area overlooking the ocean.

LaVine is currently one of the Bulls' star players. As a result, his max contract certainly allows him to live in luxury. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, LaVine has a net worth of $70 million. Aside from a lucrative NBA career, the Bulls star also earns from various endorsement deals.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Zach LaVine's new $34 million mansion in Newport Beach, California.