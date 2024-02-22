Inter Miami has successfully navigated the complexities of the MLS salary cap using a strategic loophole ahead of the season

Inter Miami has successfully navigated the complexities of the MLS salary cap using a strategic loophole, ensuring compliance with roster regulations just ahead of the deadline, reported by GOAL. The team faced a challenge last week with their salary exceeding the allowed limit set by MLS regulations, due to a starstudded roster, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.. However, clever maneuvers involving player transfers and a shrewd contract buyout have positioned the Herons within the compliance framework.

To address the surplus salary issue, Inter Miami executed the sale of midfielder Gregore to Brazil for a substantial sum of nearly $3 million. This transaction not only added to the club's financial resources but also removed Gregore's salary of over $900,000 from their roster. Additionally, the team opted for an offseason contract buyout for forward Corentin ‘Coco' Jean, further streamlining their financial structure.

Despite these adjustments, questions lingered around how Inter Miami could afford the $8 million acquisition of Federico Redondo. Reports indicate that Redondo's arrival in Miami involves a clever exploitation of a little-known loophole. His substantial salary will not impact Miami's salary cap directly; instead, it will replace the salary of the injured Facundo Farias, who is out for the entire 2024 season due to an ACL tear sustained in preseason.

The ingenious play by the David Beckham co-owned club not only ensures compliance but also maximizes the impact of their roster moves. Federico Redondo, son of Real Madrid legend Fernando Redondo, brings his talents to Inter Miami without straining the team's salary cap.

As the Herons kicked off their season with a 2-0 victory against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday evening, they look ahead to further challenges, including a matchup against LA Galaxy on Sunday. Inter Miami aims to build momentum early in the campaign, leveraging strategic moves both on and off the field.