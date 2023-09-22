Benjamin Cremaschi, an 18-year-old Argentine talent at Inter Miami, recently shared his unforgettable experience of celebrating a goal with football icon Lionel Messi, reported by GOAL. The young midfielder has been living a dream in 2023, having the privilege of playing alongside the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner at Inter Miami.

Cremaschi's rapid progress at the club level earned him a call-up to the senior United States national team, and he made his debut for the USMNT against Oman during the last round of international fixtures. His remarkable journey and development have coincided with Messi's presence at Inter Miami.

One particularly memorable moment came during a Major League Soccer (MLS) clash against the New York Red Bulls in August. Cremaschi set up a goal for Messi, and the celebration that followed was a dream come true for the young talent. Messi pointed at Cremaschi in dedication before leaping into his arms in celebration.

Reflecting on the moment, Cremaschi described it as incredible and expressed his admiration for Messi's character, emphasizing that Messi never celebrates alone. He revealed that he was so overwhelmed by the experience that he didn't want to let Messi go.

Cremaschi has been making his mark on the field as well, scoring three goals of his own this season. Messi, on the other hand, has been in fine form, netting 11 goals in 12 appearances for Inter Miami. Messi's presence has undoubtedly had a positive impact on the club, with Inter Miami winning the Leagues Cup and reaching the final of the U.S. Open Cup.

However, Lionel Messi is currently nursing a knock and will be carefully managed in the coming weeks as Inter Miami continues its pursuit of success in the MLS playoffs. The partnership between Messi and Benjamin Cremaschi has not only produced memorable moments but has also contributed to the team's success on the pitch.