Inter Miami faces the daunting task of finding a suitable replacement for the injured Lionel Messi, reported by GOAL. Messi, who has been a prolific scorer for the Florida-based MLS team, is currently nursing an injury that forced him to exit the field just 37 minutes into their recent 4-0 win over Toronto FC.

Messi's impact on Inter Miami has been profound, with the Argentine superstar netting an impressive 11 goals in just 12 appearances. His contributions were pivotal in securing the Leagues Cup and a place in the U.S. Open Cup final. However, his recent injury setback means that Inter Miami must look to other players for inspiration.

Robert Taylor, who scored a brace against Toronto, acknowledged the challenge of trying to replicate Messi's unique style of play, stating, “I don't think there's much advice he can give on copying his play because no one can copy his play.” Taylor recognizes that Messi's playing style is unparalleled and cannot be imitated.

Despite Lionel Messi's absence, Inter Miami's players are aware of the need to step up and deliver results. Taylor emphasized the importance of collective effort and performance in Messi's absence, acknowledging that Messi is the team's most crucial player. Still, the team must continue to strive for success even when key figures are unavailable.

Adding to Inter Miami's concerns, Jordi Alba is also dealing with an injury, casting doubt on his availability for the upcoming U.S. Open Cup final against the Houston Dynamo on September 27. These fitness setbacks come at a critical juncture for Inter Miami as they seek more major silverware and attempt to secure a playoff spot in the MLS Eastern Conference, currently sitting just five points adrift with six regular-season fixtures remaining.

Inter Miami will be hoping that their collective efforts and contributions from various players will help them navigate this challenging period and continue their pursuit of success in both domestic and cup competitions.