Playing alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami is a dream come true for Benjamin Cremaschi, who has shared his experience of working alongside the legendary footballer, reported by goal.com. Messi's arrival in the United States has made a significant impact, as he has already helped Inter Miami secure Leagues Cup glory and reach the final of the U.S. Open Cup. The Argentine-born teenager, who hails from Miami, has been particularly grateful for the opportunity to learn from Messi.

Benjamin Cremaschi, speaking to CBS Sports, highlighted Messi's efforts to support young players like himself: “Messi tries to help us young guys, to understand what they need. We just try to absorb everything that he says because obviously he is the best player in the world. We are living the dream here, I’m enjoying it. I know when I go out there I have to kill it, but I’m living a huge dream.”

The young player was also instrumental in Inter Miami's U.S. Open Cup semi-final victory over FC Cincinnati, contributing a goal in the thrilling 3-3 draw that was settled by penalties. Amid speculation about a senior call-up to the USMNT squad, Cremaschi remains focused on his own growth as a player: “It’s been a long four weeks and it’s been a long year before now. It’s passed very fast, but it’s very physically and mentally demanding. Sometimes I sit down and really think about the position that I’m in. It’s incredible. I never believed that I’m going to be in a spot like I am today. I know that I just have to keep on working for more.”

Inter Miami, currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference in MLS, will be aiming to improve their standings as they face the New York Red Bulls in their next fixture. As Lionel Messi continues to make an impact on and off the field, his presence is undoubtedly inspiring and shaping the next generation of players like Cremaschi.