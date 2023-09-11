Lionel Messi‘s arrival in the United States with Inter Miami has been nothing short of sensational, both on and off the pitch. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's move to the MLS outfit this summer has sparked tremendous excitement among fans, leading to a mad scramble for tickets whenever he steps onto the field. But it's not just Messi's performances that are making waves; it's his marketability as well, reported by GOAL.

Inter Miami knew they were going to sell plenty of Messi jerseys, and they've now found a clever way to sell even more. While the club's 2023-24 pink home kit has been flying off the shelves, generating interest in jerseys from previous campaigns proved to be a challenge. However, the MLS team has devised a brilliant solution.

They are now offering the club's inaugural white home kit from 2020, complete with ‘Messi 10' on the back, for sale in their official shop. This move allows fans to own a piece of history, sporting a jersey from a time when Messi hadn't even arrived in Florida. It's a clever approach to sales that caters to the insatiable demand for Messi merchandise.

Messi's impact on the field has been just as remarkable as his jersey sales. Since joining Inter Miami, he has scored an impressive 11 goals in as many appearances. His contributions have already led the team to Leagues Cup glory, secured a place in the U.S. Open Cup final, and put them in contention for a playoff spot in the highly competitive MLS Eastern Conference.

In the United States, everyone seems to want a piece of Lionel Messi, and Inter Miami's creative marketing strategy is set to serve them well. As Messi continues to dazzle fans with his performances and remains a marketing sensation, the club is poised to ride the wave of his popularity while allowing fans to proudly wear their ‘Messi 10' jerseys, regardless of the kit's release year.