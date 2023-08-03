Lionel Messi and Inter Miami knew that they were going to be in for a dogfight in the Round of 32 of the Leagues Cup, as in-state rival Orlando City SC stood in their way of progressing deeper into the competition. And a dogfight is exactly what transpired between the two sides, as Messi felt the brunt of their opponent's physicality. It was the Florida Derby after all.

Even then, Inter Miami manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino was not surprised that Orlando City did whatever they could to make life uncomfortable for Messi. But Messi, after a ton of experience playing in the most-anticipated derby in the entire world, the El Clasico, is no stranger to this kind of adversity on the pitch.

“Just like when Barcelona play Real Madrid and River play Boca, these same things happen. We faced a very difficult opponent, it was very demanding,” Martino said, per Ross Davenport of ESPN.

Of course, it's a stretch to compare the Inter Miami-Orlando City SC rivalry to that of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid's and River Plate and Boca Juniors'. Those aforementioned rivalries literally have more than a century of animosity to go off of. The El Clasico began in 1903, while the Superclasico started in 1913. Meanwhile, Inter Miami was founded in 2018, and Orlando City SC began existing in 2013.

Nevertheless, as incomparable as those situations may be, one can understand where Martino is coming from. It's through moments of rough play and heated arguments on the field that the level of two clubs' rivalry levels up.

The makings are certainly there for the Inter Miami-Orlando City rivalry to blossom into one of the most heated in the MLS. Lionel Messi isn't the type to back down from a challenge anyway, as seen in his tussle with Cesar Araujo during the halftime intermission of Inter Miami's 3-1 win on Wednesday night.Messi also gave Araujo a receipt of his own, when the Argentinian charged the Uruguayan with some force using his shoulder.

Fans should now encircle September 24 on their calendars as the two sides face once again in what's sure to be a heated affair.

