There's no question that Lionel Messi's decision to move to Inter Miami was a godsend not only for the club David Beckham owns, but for Major League Soccer as a whole. Messi will draw viewers like no other player, and even at 36 years old, Messi's technical ability also helps elevate the league's quality, which could, perhaps, encourage other football stars to ply their trade in the United States. But don't tell that to Messi's opponents in the league, who are beginning to grow frustrated with what they perceive to be special treatment for the Argentinian star.

Following their 3-1 loss to Inter Miami on Wednesday night, Orlando City manager Oscar Pareja expressed his frustration over what he thinks was a favorable whistle for Messi's side. Pareja called out the referee for letting the game get out of hand, with Messi getting away with a blatant shoulder barge on Cesar Araujo.

“Tonight was a circus. There was a second yellow on Messi [that wasn't given]. I don't care if he's Messi,” Pareja said, per Ross Davenport of ESPN.

Lionel Messi already had a yellow card prior to his shoulder charge for a late tackle on Orlando City's Wilder Cartagena. But instead of a second yellow and sending off for the Inter Miami star, the referee instead gave a yellow card to Orlando City defender Kyle Smith in the aftermath of the fracas.

Beyond this point of contention, Oscar Pareja also decried the referee's decision to give Inter Miami a penalty early on in the second half. Pareja thought that Josef Martinez fell down way too easily on the play and he shouldn't have been given the opportunity to take the lead from the spot.

“The PK calls and others, they were ridiculous. We were very frustrated and tried to regain our composure. There were some circumstances in this game that shouldn't happen,” Pareja added.

Whatever the case may be on the officiating front, Pareja and the rest of the Orlando City SC will have to move on from their exit from the Leagues Cup at the hands of Inter Miami — as heartbreaking as their defeat to Lionel Messi and company may have been.

