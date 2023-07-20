Talented midfielder joins Lionel Messi in Inter Miami

Inter Miami's busy transfer window continues. After capturing a legend of the game Lionel Messi, it doesn't mark the end of their shopping list in this window. Now, they have bought a young Paraguayan midfielder Diego Gomez from Club Libertad.
According to the reports from MLS Soccer, the 21-year-old joins the MLS club via the under-22 initiative, which allows the league to capture overseas youngsters at a lower fee. Gomez has signed a three-year deal with Inter Miami, with an option to extend it for a further year.
“Diego is a well-rounded midfielder that we believe will contribute in all phases of the game,” Chris Henderson, the club’s chief soccer officer and sporting director, said in a release. “We believe in his ability and potential and feel he will be a strong addition to our squad as we enter this next phase of growth at Inter Miami.”