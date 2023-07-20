Talented midfielder joins Lionel Messi in Inter Miami

Inter Miami's busy transfer window continues. After capturing a legend of the game Lionel Messi, it doesn't mark the end of their shopping list in this window. Now, they have bought a young Paraguayan midfielder Diego Gomez from Club Libertad.

According to the reports from MLS Soccer, the 21-year-old joins the MLS club via the under-22 initiative, which allows the league to capture overseas youngsters at a lower fee. Gomez has signed a three-year deal with Inter Miami, with an option to extend it for a further year.

“Diego is a well-rounded midfielder that we believe will contribute in all phases of the game,” Chris Henderson, the club’s chief soccer officer and sporting director, said in a release. “We believe in his ability and potential and feel he will be a strong addition to our squad as we enter this next phase of growth at Inter Miami.”

Gomez has enjoyed after the spotlight has been well and truly on Inter Miami this summer. Recently, they captured Messi and former Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets. They are also in the hunt for Jordi Alba, which will see the reunion of three Barcelona legends in the MLS.

The 20-year-old Gomez joins Inter Miami after making 51 appearances for Club Libertad. In those 51 appearances, he scored six goals and created four assists in all competitions. He was a massive influence in the Paraguayan club that won two top-flight league titles. He has also made four appearances for his international team, most recently coming in a friendly against Nicaragua last month.