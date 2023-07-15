The Lionel Messi era in the MLS is about to begin as his debut with Inter Miami is set for Friday, July 21st against Mexican outfit Cruz Azul. And while it was already confirmed last month that he's taking his talents across the pond, the club hasn't officially announced the signing until Saturday with an epic intro video that will fire up all Major League Soccer fans everywhere.

Inter Miami has officially announced the signing of Lionel Messi 🙌🔥 (via @InterMiamiCF)pic.twitter.com/D5qZlR2eXX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 15, 2023

Messi played the last two seasons with a star-studded PSG side alongside Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, but they failed to find much success outside of Ligue 1 and the supporters even treated the Argentine with utter disrespect at times. There was absolutely no way he was staying in France.

A Barcelona reunion was a possibility as well, but the La Liga giants still had to figure some things out financially and Messi had already been through that situation two summers ago with his boyhood club. the Saudi Pro League meanwhile came with a ridiculous offer of over $1 billion, but the 36-year-old wasn't interested in playing in the Middle East.

While Inter Miami is last in the Eastern Conference at the moment, Lionel Messi will undoubtedly make an immediate difference for David Beckham's outfit and brings a new level of popularity to the MLS, I mean, every game for the team is sold out until the end of the campaign due to Messi's arrival, both home and away.

Sunday is another big day for Messi and Miami because they will officially unveil him at DRV PNK Stadium at 8 PM ET in front of a packed house.

Needless to say, we all can't wait to see him light it up in the States.