Soccer fans worldwide are in for a treat with the upcoming “Messi Experience,” an immersive and interactive journey that promises to make you feel like Inter Miami‘s superstar Lionel Messi himself, reported by GOAL. This unique and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will kick off its world tour in Miami in April 2024, allowing supporters to step into the shoes of the legendary Argentine forward.

The “Messi Experience” is the brainchild of multimedia companies Primo Entertainment and Moment Factory. They have designed an innovative and captivating event that combines cutting-edge technology with compelling storytelling and intricate stage design.

Featuring nine installations in total, the “Messi Experience” incorporates state-of-the-art production techniques, including 360-degree mapping technology, 3D visuals, and artificial intelligence. This enables visitors to explore scenes from Messi's extraordinary career and life. The experience includes digital and physical games aimed at helping fans learn and understand the skills that have elevated Messi to legendary status in the world of football.

THE MESSI EXPERIENCE IS GOING GLOBAL!!!🔥 The World Tour begins in MIAMI! Starting today, you can register for our exclusive pre-sale via https://t.co/2JrtIV9zlV Immerse yourself in a journey through Leo’s incredible career as never told before.#TheMessiExperience pic.twitter.com/K86O9f09oy — The Messi Experience (@MessiExperience) October 18, 2023

Inter Miami sensation Lionel Messi himself has expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “I am very happy to be part of this project that allows fans to get closer to my journey on and off the field. Throughout my career, I have always strived to inspire and connect with people through my passion for football. This experience will offer a unique opportunity to relive the most memorable moments and feel the emotions that have shaped my path.”

Each “Messi Experience” session will last approximately 75 minutes, offering fans the chance to be part of history and witness the magic of Messi's career, from his early dreams to his relentless pursuit of World Cup glory. Exclusive access to tickets will be available to fans before general sales begin on October 26, ensuring that as many supporters as possible can enjoy this one-of-a-kind adventure. So, if you've ever dreamed of being Messi, the “Messi Experience” is your golden opportunity to step into the world of the footballing legend.

