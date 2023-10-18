Inter Miami fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Lionel Messi‘s return to the team draws near, but it is still to be determined when, reported by GOAL. After a period of absence due to a muscular injury, Messi showcased his brilliance on the international stage, scoring both goals in Argentina's 2-0 victory over Peru. Now, as he returns to his club, all eyes are on the Argentine playmaker, with Inter Miami boss Tata Martino providing an update on Messi's fitness ahead of the team's final two games of the season.

Martino assured fans that Messi, along with other players returning from international duty, would undergo careful evaluation to ensure their fitness levels before taking the field. “We’ll evaluate not just Leo, but all the players who are with their national teams,” Martino stated, emphasizing the need to avoid unnecessary risks, especially considering the club's current position with no possibility of making the playoffs this season.

Despite being out of playoff contention, Martino made it clear that Inter Miami's commitment to finishing the season on a high note remained unwavering. The team's focus is not only on securing victories in the remaining fixtures but also on improving their overall performance. “It’s our obligation to end the league in the best possible way, in some way improving our image from the last three or four games,” Martino asserted. He sees these games as an opportunity to draw valuable conclusions, aiding the team's preparations for the upcoming season.

As Lionel Messi returns to Miami after a successful international break, fans are hopeful to witness his magic on the pitch once again. The anticipation is high, as Inter Miami looks forward to ending the season with a strong finish, setting the stage for an even more competitive and exciting campaign in the future. Stay tuned for updates on Messi's status and Inter Miami's performance in their upcoming matches against Charlotte FC.