In a surprising turn of events, Lionel Messi chose to embark on a new chapter in his illustrious career by joining Inter Miami over a return to Barcelona, reported by GOAL. The Argentine superstar, who became a free agent after his contract with PSG ended, opted to chase the American dream rather than retracing his steps to Camp Nou. This decision has left the football world buzzing with speculation and sadness for the missed opportunity.

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs on Apple TV

Deco, former Barcelona player and current sporting director at the club, recently shared his thoughts on Messi's departure. In an interview with Lance, Deco expressed his regret at not being part of the conversations regarding Messi's potential return. Undoubtedly, Messi's legacy at Barcelona is unparalleled, making him one of the greatest idols in the club's history. However, Deco acknowledges that Messi's happiness is of utmost importance in his career.

While a return to Barcelona would have been a spectacular sight, Deco believes that Messi's current happiness is paramount. Seeing the Argentine talisman content and thriving at Inter Miami brings joy to those who love football and admire his talent. Deco hopes that Messi will continue to grace the football world with his exceptional skills for years to come.

As the football world adjusts to the reality of Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona, the focus shifts to Inter Miami, where fans eagerly await the magic that Messi will undoubtedly bring to the American soccer scene. While the decision may have left many Barcelona fans longing for what could have been, Messi's happiness and continued success are paramount, and his legacy at Camp Nou will forever be etched in the annals of football history.