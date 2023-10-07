Inter Miami have been struggling immensely ever since Lionel Messi suffered an injury on international duty with Argentina, winning just one of their last four games. However, it appears the talisman could be in line for a much-needed return on Saturday against a strong FC Cincinnati side.

On Friday, the club's social media team posted a picture of Messi and captioned it “See you tomorrow” in Spanish, making one think Messi will finally suit up:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inter Miami CF (@intermiamicf)

While that's not confirmed, it certainly points to Messi possibly taking the pitch. The Argentine aggravated a lingering muscular issue with the World Cup winners last month and then in his first match back with the Herons, he limped off in the first half.

With their playoff hopes quickly fading, it's clear Inter Miami needs Messi back ASAP. Gerard Martino's men are second-last in the Eastern Conference and were just thrashed 4-1 by Xherdan Shaqiri and the Chicago Fire. The Herons also lost in the US Open Cup final to the Houston Dynamo on September 27th, but Messi didn't feature.

The legend has made a significant difference for the club when available though, single-handedly leading them to the Leagues Cup title after scoring 10 goals in seven appearances while also tallying four assists.

Prior to the Chicago defeat, Martino refused to answer questions on when Messi may return to the Inter Miami starting XI but did admit he's on the verge of training with the squad again.

Let's just hope it's on Saturday because the Herons will need him wreaking havoc against the Supporter's Shield winners.