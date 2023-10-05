Inter Miami‘s hopes for an MLS playoff spot have been dealt a significant blow as superstar Lionel Messi finds himself sidelined due to injury, reported by GOAL. Since his return from 2026 World Cup qualifying duty with Argentina, Messi has played just 37 minutes for the Florida-based franchise, nursing an untimely knock that has kept him out of crucial fixtures. Frustration has understandably mounted within the Inter Miami camp, with Messi himself expressing immense disappointment at being unable to contribute on the field.

Sergio Busquets, Messi's teammate, shared insights into the talismanic player's emotions, stating, “The first person who wants Leo to be on the field is Leo. Second is us, his teammates because we know how important he is for us. It’s a shame, but in the world of football, you can’t control injuries.”

Inter Miami suffered a painful 4-1 defeat to the Chicago Fire in their latest outing, further dimming their playoff prospects. Despite the disappointment, Fire boss Frank Klopas praised his team's performance, acknowledging the anticipation surrounding Messi's presence in the match. Klopas emphasized the importance of putting on a show for the fans, showcasing entertaining football that resonates with spectators.

What's next for Inter Miami?

As Inter Miami faces a challenging five-point gap in the playoff race with just three games remaining, the absence of Lionel Messi adds to the team's struggles. Fans eagerly await Messi's return to the pitch, hoping his magical touch will reinvigorate Inter Miami's playoff ambitions. However, the uncertainty surrounding Messi's recovery has left the team and its supporters in a state of anticipation, hoping for his swift return to action to salvage their postseason dreams.