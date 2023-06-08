Phoenix Suns scorer Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo sure look excited after Lionel Messi decided to join Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS).

After Messi announced his decision to join Inter Miami, pending the finalization of his deal, KD and Giannis quickly took to Twitter to express their delight about the move. The two welcomed arguably the greatest footballer of this generation to US sports, all while sharing their excitement to see him in action on the field.

“Welcome to the MLS Messi!! See you at Nashville,” Antetokounmpo wrote. Inter Miami play in the same conference as Nashville SC, which should make it easy for Giannis to watch the Argentine scorer when the two teams meet.

Durant added, “Welcome, Messi. Let's get it.” The Suns forward also tagged the MLS and the Philadelphia Union in his post. The Union also play in the Eastern Conference.

Lionel Messi confirmed his move to MLS on Wednesday, noting that it was the ideal choice for him as he looks to get away from the pressure and demands of playing top-flight football in Europe. There had been talks about him potentially returning to Barcelona, but there were plenty of issues they need to overcome to make that happen. While Messi got a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, it looked like it was never the top choice.

It remains to be seen when Messi will join Inter Miami and make his debut for the team. Once he's in the US, though, expect Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo to come and watch his matches.