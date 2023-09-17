Lionel Messi may have been sidelined for Inter Miami, but 23-year-old Leonardo Campana stepped up with a moment of brilliance to make his presence felt. Campana recently inked a contract extension with Miami, securing his future at the club through the 2027 season with an option for an additional year.

Campana's performances have notably improved since Messi arrived at the club, and on a fateful evening against Atlanta United in MLS, he showcased glimpses of the Argentine legend's genius. Campana opened the scoring with a spectacular goal, chesting the ball down, flicking it over defender Luis Abram's head, and volleying it into the net.

However, despite Campana's heroics, Inter Miami trailed 3-1 at halftime as Atlanta mounted a strong comeback. The Ecuadorian striker remained undaunted and pulled one back for his team from the penalty spot, displaying his growing confidence. Unfortunately, Miami conceded twice more, resulting in a 5-2 defeat.

These recent performances by Campana illustrate that Inter Miami possesses talent capable of stepping up when Messi's playing time is managed carefully. Messi had previously been absent from Miami's 3-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City. Sergio Busquets featured in the Atlanta match, while Jordi Alba was unavailable.

Inter Miami has two more MLS matches before they compete in the US Open Cup final against the Houston Dynamo on September 28. Messi and DeAndre Yedlin played pivotal roles in Miami's first-ever franchise title, securing the Leagues Cup Final against Nashville SC. Their upcoming clash in the US Open Cup Final is another opportunity to add to their trophy collection.

Campana has now tallied ten goals in MLS this season and two in the US Open Cup, showcasing his impressive form at a crucial juncture for Inter Miami as they contend for multiple trophies. Despite their success, they face a significant gap in the MLS standings, but with stars like Campana and Messi, Miami remains a formidable force in American soccer.

