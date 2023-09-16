Lionel Messi's absence from Inter Miami's upcoming game against Atlanta United is set to mark the first time he will miss a match since joining the team in the United States. This unexpected development follows his recent exclusion from Argentina's squad due to a mysterious fitness issue, leaving fans and analysts speculating about his condition.

Messi missed Argentina's World Cup qualifier against Bolivia earlier this week. Argentina's coach, Lionel Scaloni, cited Messi's discomfort as the reason for his absence, raising concerns that he might also be unavailable for his club. According to the reports from Daily Mail, Messi seemingly confirmed his unavailability by sharing an Instagram clip of himself indulging in pizza from a renowned Argentine restaurant in Miami. This strongly suggests Inter Miami will have to take the field against Atlanta United without their star player.

The Inter Miami coach, Tata Martino, will likely face the challenge of leading his team without Messi in their next MLS fixture. While Messi's absence is undoubtedly a setback, the club may be taking precautions to preserve his fitness, especially with the US Open Cup final just around the corner.

Although Messi's health remains unsurprisingly, Inter Miami will be hoping for his swift recovery, considering his incredible impact since joining the club from PSG in the summer. He has not only been a prolific goal scorer. Still, he has also played an instrumental role in Inter Miami's success in the Leagues Cup and their qualification for the US Open Cup final.

As fans eagerly await Messi's return, the club's management and supporters alike will keep their fingers crossed that he'll be fit and ready to lead the team in their upcoming challenges, including the highly anticipated US Open Cup final and their subsequent MLS fixtures.