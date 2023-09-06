Nobody would have imagined the turnaround Inter Miami are having at the moment. David Beckham's franchise were sitting at the bottom of the table before Lionel Messi turned up in their shirt. Fast forward one month, Inter Miami are the Leagues Cup champions and have reached the US Open Cup final.

Now, the Argentine legend wants further glory with Inter Miami. According to the reports from GOAL, Messi is targeting a treble glory with Beckham's franchise. After keeping Inter Miami's MLS hopes alive in a 3-1 win over LAFC, he wants to win the league with the MLS franchise.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It is a bit unrealistic to talk about Inter Miami's title aspirations at this point, as they sit eight points adrift from the MLS playoffs. However, if there is anyone who has made the impossible possible at Inter Miami, it is Lionel Messi. He was speaking to the US media outlet MLS Season Pass after the 3-1 win over LAFC. He said, “The group is growing more. I’ve been saying it since the beginning of all of this: we were lucky to get into a tournament and get to a final. Now, we’re going to look to hit the objective of being among the best eight to try and win the league. This is the way. We continue growing, and obviously winning provides a lot of confidence.”

Inter Miami are on an 11-match unbeaten streak since Messi's arrival. The former Barcelona man was delighted to see that run extended after the win vs. LAFC. He said, “We had spoken about it before the game, that it would be a good test for us to see where we really are and what we’re capable of. It was a difficult place to play against a very good rival, the current champions. We walk away with a very important result for what’s coming.”