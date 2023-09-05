Inter Miami, energized by the arrival of Lionel Messi, has been on an impressive run in the MLS lately. With seven points from a possible nine and an 11-game unbeaten streak since Messi joined, the dream of reaching the MLS playoffs is alive, according to goal.com. But what does it take for this dream to become a reality?

The 2023 MLS season still holds nine games for Tata Martino's Inter Miami. The goal is clear: secure a spot in the top nine of the MLS standings. Thanks to a new format, both the eighth and ninth-placed teams get to participate in a wild-card round, with the winners joining the top seven in the playoffs.

Currently, Inter Miami faces a considerable challenge. They sit second to last in the Eastern Conference with just 25 points and share the record for the most defeats this season, tied with Montreal at 14 losses. Furthermore, international breaks in September and October mean they'll be missing key players like Lionel Messi, who will join the Argentina national team for several fixtures.

However, Inter Miami has an advantage. Most teams ahead of them in the standings have played at least two more games, giving Inter Miami vital games in hand. These could be crucial in their playoff bid.

For reference, ninth-place finishers in the Eastern Conference had 42 and 47 points in the 2022 and 2021 seasons, respectively. Aiming for the 47-point benchmark seems wise for Inter Miami. Any losses at this stage would seriously harm their playoff chances.

Currently, Inter Miami is eight points behind ninth-place D.C. United with two games in hand. Winning these games could close the gap to just two points, making the playoff journey more feasible.

While the task is daunting, the team's recent performance suggests it's not entirely out of reach. Inter Miami fans will be watching with anticipation and hope as they strive to secure a playoff spot in the MLS.

